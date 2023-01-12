Khargone: In a terrible road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone, former Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Mohan Singh Alava's vehicle rammed into five people on Thursday, leaving them severely injured. They have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. The police have taken Mohan Singh into custody.

"A joint team of Rapid Action Force and local police were taking out a flag march near the bus stand in Bhikangaon in the Khargone district. Then all of a sudden Mohan Singh arrived driving his car at high speed, intoxicated with alcohol. His vehicle rammed into five people leaving them severely injured. The injured have been referred to a nearby hospital. Police have taken the CMO into custody after getting his medical check up done," said SHO Sourav Batham.

Also read: Rajasthan: Three killed in Kota after being hit by train

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had suspended CMO Mohan Singh Alava for negligence while speaking at a function in Shivpuri district. Moreover, now the suspended CMO has to face fresh action for driving under the influence of alcohol in broad daylight. Apart from road rage and drunken driving, a case of hit and run will also be registered against him.

In this regard, police said that an FIR has been registered and further action is being taken. After recovering from the state of intoxication, the police will interrogate the suspended CMO.