Bhopal: After taking legal advice, the state election commission in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday said that panchayat elections would not be held in the state for now. The commission also said that candidates who have submitted security deposit will be refunded the amount.

The SEC consulted two senior advocates of the Supreme Court on the matter. The SC, earlier on December 17, had recognized seats reserved under the Scheduled Caste (SC) category as normal as ordered for the elections to be held.

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra announced postponement of the elections. The government's repeal of the Panchayat Raj Amendment Ordinance was a further indication of the unlikeliness for the panchayat elections to be held in the current political climate.

The central government has made itself a party, meanwhile, in the electoral process for OBC seats by filing a petition in the SC on Monday.

The matter will be heard on January 3.

