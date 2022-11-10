Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a unique initiative, a father got his 26-year-old terminally ill bedridden girl married to Lord Krishna with fanfare in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Monday.

Shishupal Rathore, a resident of Mohana village in the district, is a reputed businessman. His daughter, Sonal is battling a serious illness for 26 years. She had been suffering from an incurable neurological disorder which prevented her from walking. Like all girls of her age, she too wanted to get married. But since treatment failed to bring about any visible change in her medical status, her father decided to get her 'married' to Lord Krishna.

On November 6, her father invited all his relatives to attend his daughter's 'wedding' to be held on November 7. The relatives were surprised to get the wedding invitation. Speaking to the media, Rathore said, "Like a normal wedding, invitations were sent to all my relatives. I asked them to attend the auspicious occasion a day ahead of the event. Everybody is surprised and excited about the marriage."

On the day of the marriage, everyone was keen to know who had agreed to marry her. Sonal's aunt told the relatives, "Kanhaiya ji has come from Vrindavan to marry Sonal." Meanwhile, the procession arrived and all baraatis danced to the tune of band . Later, the girl returned to her home carrying her 'husband', Lord Krishna.