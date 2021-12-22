Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput, his brother, former district president Gulab Singh Rajput and the district collector's bungalow are among the electricity bill defaulters list of the state electricity department.

The list of the defaulters that was pasted by the Civil Line Zone, Sagar of East Region Power Distribution Company on its notice board also includes the names of many influential people of the city including Sagar district collector, CEO of Cantt., office of Superintendent of Police (SP) Sagar, office of SAF 16 Battalion and several social workers and politicians.

According to the defaulters' list, Rajput tops the list with over an amount of Rs 84, 000 outstanding against him while his elder brother has an amount of over Rs34, 000 outstanding against him and is on the fifth number in the defaulters' list.

Meanwhile, the Divisional engineer of the electricity department SK Sinha said that there are over 91,000 consumers in the Sagar City zone out of which 67,000 consumers have deposited the electricity bill adding that the big defaulters have been asked to pay the bill on time, failing which action will be taken against them accordingly.

