Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): The Health Department of Madhya Pradesh transferred a contractual nurse, 65 days after her death. The nurses' transfer list was released on February 23 by the National Health Mission in which the name of a nurse from the Shivpuri district was also included. Although the nurse tried her best for her transfer when she was alive, but was not transferred by the Health Department.

After her death, the National Health Mission transferred the nurse from Shivpuri to Raisen. The nurse has been identified as Tanvi Dabande (28), a resident of Betul, posted at Khod Health Centre. According to sources, the girl died by suicide on December 20, 2022, in her government quarter. The incident came to light when the ward boy went to call the nurse for duty.

Tanvi was lying unconscious on the bed in her room. A few sleeping pills were found in her room. She was then admitted to the hospital for treatment, where she died while undergoing treatment. The police then started an investigation and revealed that she was a victim of depression due to being away from home and doing, too, much work.

She was under treatment for her depression in Bhopal. She wanted to get transferred to Bhopal or nearby districts of her hometown to stay with her family. As she was unable to get out of depression, she died by suicide in 2022, sources said. Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO)of Shivpuri district Dr Pawan Jain said that all the information regarding the death was sent to Bhopal from here. "Now the orders have been issued from Bhopal, so I cannot say anything right now. I haven't even seen the list yet."