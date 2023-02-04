Bhopal: Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and senior Conger's leader Digvijay Singh was granted bail by a district court in a defamation case on Saturday. The case was filed against him by State BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma-then ABVP general secretary-alleging that Singh on July 4, 2014 accused him of acting as a middleman in the Vyapam scam and tarnished his reputation.

The case was registered against Singh in 2022. Official sources said that Singh was scheduled to appear before the court on Friday but was unable to do so as the Rajya Sabha was in session. He was granted bail in the case by a special judge at the district court.

Also Read: Uma Bharti links crime against women in MP to drinking, pushes for converting liquor shops into cow shelters

Speaking to the media persons after being granted bail, Singh took potshots at the BJP. Without directly naming the saffron party, Singh said that defamation cases have been filed against him in four states adding " they (BJP) have nothing else to do."

As for the investigation into the Vyapam scam, Singh said that Congress had demanded a CBI inquiry into the case which has been accepted. He further alleged that several accused in the Vypam scam are still roaming free and the Shivraj government has not yet removed them from their posts.

" They are still living in government bungalows. All this is taking place due to the connivance between the middlemen and the Shivraj Singh government who have done nothing but looting the State," said Singh. The case is scheduled to come up for a hearing again on March 20.