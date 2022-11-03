Shajapur (MP): A Dalit girl was allegedly stopped from attending classes at a private school in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district on Wednesday for not voting for the BJP in the panchayat elections. The girl was given admission under the Right to Education Act at a private school named BSP located at Dupada in the district. The girl's father has given a complaint in this regard.

In his complaint, he alleged that when the panchayat elections were held, school director Ravi Patidar's sister-in-law, Sapna Sachin Patidar, had stood in the election, and she won. However, it is alleged that there was no vote from the ward in which the girl's father lives. Following this, on Wednesday, when the girl went to school, the school director did not allow her in.

On asking the reason, the director said, "You did not support us and did not even vote. Now I will not teach your girl in school." The girl's father has complained about this matter in a public hearing, with the District Education Officer, and CM helpline. But no action was taken from anywhere. The father said, "The school belongs to the BJP leader and we are Dalit, so no one is listening to us."