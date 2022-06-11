Bhind: In a tragic incident, three members of a family were found hanging inside their home in the Gohad area of Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district on Saturday morning. While the couple and their son were found dead, the daughter of the family was recovered in a critical condition, according to information received from the police. The deceased have been identified as Dharmendra Gurjar, his wife Amresh, and the couple's 11-year-old son. The incident came to light in the wee hours of Saturday, as sounds of the girl sobbing alerted neighbors who informed police about the situation.

As per information, the bodies of Gurjar and Amresh were found to be hanging from the ceiling of the house. The body of their son lay on the ground. The daughter, who had noose marks on her neck and suffered serious injuries, was also lying on the floor. She was rushed to Gohad Hospital and later to a Gwalior hospital for further medical attention. It is learned that she is said to be in critical condition.

"Four members of the family - Dharmendra Gurjar, his wife Amresh, and their 12-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter - were found hanging from the ceiling of their house. On being alerted, the police and neighbors broke into the house and rescued the daughter, who was alive, at around 8 am," Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Rajesh Singh Rathore said regarding the incident. He further said that the reason behind the extreme step was not known yet.

(With agency inputs)