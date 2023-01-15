Shahdol (MP): A 92-year-old woman who was allegedly raped by a man who offered her a lift in Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh on January 12 continues to remain critical. On Saturday, police officials said that a case under IPC section 376 has been registered and the accused has been arrested. The accused has been identified as Bhagwanta Kol alias Sonu (42), a resident of Antara, they said.

According to police, the woman was going from Jabalpur to her relative's place in Madwa village of Shahdol on Thursday. She was approached by a motorcyclist who offered her a lift. The accused motorist took her to a forest area and raped her and fled from the spot, the woman's family alleged in a complaint to the police.

The woman somehow reached home and informed relatives about the incident, who then approached the police and lodged a complaint. ASP Mukesh Vaish said that the woman arrived at Shahdol Thursday night and stayed at the railway station. She took an auto which dropped her at Antara village where she was waiting for a bus. A man on a bike came and offered her a lift.

Also read: Mentally challenged woman raped in AP's Bapatla

"The accused took her to the jungle and misbehaved with her in spite of being resisted," ASP said while adding that the accused has been identified and arrested. "The woman has been admitted to Shahdol Medical College in critical condition," he added.

A similar shocking incident was recently reported from Maharashtra as well where a 60-year-old paralysed woman was raped by a man in his 20s. That incident took place in Upnagar area of Nashik city on January 10. The woman, who has suffered a paralysis attack, lived alone in her house of corrugated iron sheets and was bedridden for the last seven years.

Her brother lived nearby. Around 1 am on January 10, the accused entered the house and allegedly raped her repeatedly. He then threatened her with dire consequences if she raised alarm.