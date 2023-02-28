Ujjain: A 60-year-old man died after his mobile exploded in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, Badnagar police said on Monday. The deceased was found dead in a room near his farm with the burn injuries, mobile which exploded had also damaged switch board, a police official said.

Police identified the deceased as Dayaram Barod, (60). Police station in-charge Manish Mishra said the deceased farmer used to live alone at his farm on Runija Road. The police recovered the dead body with several injury marks around his neck and chest, and moved it for a postmortem examination.

His phone was found damaged and the power plugs were also burnt. Prima facie it appears that the farmer might have suffered burns and died after his mobile phone exploded. There was no traces of explosive substances or inflammable material recovered from the spot, the official said.

The incident came to light after the deceased could not be contacted over phone. Dayaram's relative Deepak Chavsa from Binalpur village near Indore called the deceased farmer in the morning at around 6.30 am. Deepak could not reach Dayaram and he kept getting the "subscriber you are trying to reach is out of coverage area," message. The relatives checked on the farmer and found him dead and then alerted the police. The police have registered a case and a probe is on into the incident.

Last year, a bike rider was seriously injured after his mobile phone exploded while he was travelling in Karnataka. The incident took place near Nanjangud Taluka's Hullahalli village. The man took out his mobile phone out of his pocket to receive a phone call when he was riding the bike. It was then, the mobile phone exploded. Fortunately, the intensity of the blast was so low that it only shocked the rider. He lost control over his bike and fell down on the ground. Basavaraju, the rider, was admitted to a private hospital with a severe head injury from the fall.