Indore: A 60 square feet shop selling 'prasad' near the famous Shree Khajrana Ganesh Mandir in Bhopal's Indore has been gone for Rs 1.72 crore for a 30-year lease. The price per square foot was put at 2.47 lakhs. An auction was organised by the Indore Development Authority in which six tenders have been filed to acquire the said shop. Devendra Thakur, a businessman, who sells 'prasad' on the temple premises for several years, acquired the shop.

Devendra Thakur dedicated his shop to Lord Khajrana Ganesh, which has been named 'Shri Ashtavinayak'. Devendra Thakur, despite the highest bid for his shop, deposited the entire amount of the shop within a month. The amount was paid to the Indore Development Authority. Speaking on the occasion, he said, "I have been selling 'laddu prasad' in the temple for the past many decades. Lord Khajrana Ganesha has immense grace on me, so I wanted to buy a shop on the Khajrana Ganesh temple premises".

Earlier, in the temple, 'Chhappan Bhog' was offered on 56 silver plates. The plates were made by melting silver ornaments donated by devotees visiting the temple. Lord Ganesh was offered the Bhog at the Annakoot festival. The chief priest of the temple told that first the silver ornaments were melted and then carved as silver plates. A total of Rs 20 lakhs worth of silver was used to make the plates. At the same, if any devotee demands these plates for offering 'Chhappan Bhog' to Lord Ganesh, then these plates will be provided to them by the temple management for a nominal fee.