Jabalpur: Yet another hit-and-drag case bearing an eerie resemblance to Kanjhawala incident took place in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur where a female medical student pillion riding a scooty died after dragged by a truck for about 500 meters on Wednesday night, police said. The latest tragic mishap occurred even before the nation is yet to recover from the shock over the death of 22-year-old woman after dragged by a car for 12 km in the national capital on New Year Day.

The scooty rider in the Jabalpur accident has been critically injured. The deceased pillion rider is identified as Shahdol resident Ruby Thakur, said Gadha police station in-charge Rakesh Tiwari. Ruby Thakur is a 3rd year MBBS student at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College. She along her batchmate Saurabh Ojha were on way to reach Tilwara on the scooty when the truck coming from Bhopal hit them near an intersection.

While Saurabh Ojha fell on the roadside, Ruby was caught in the underbody of the truck and dragged for about 500 meters. On realising the girl stuck under the truck, the driver halted the vehicle and fled the spot. Ruby died on the spot while Saurabh has been admitted to Netaji Subhash Chandra Medical College Hospital, Jabalpur, in a critical condition. Soon after the accident, a large number of medical students reached Andhmuk Bypass and demanded the arrest of the truck driver.

Sanjivani Nagar and Dhanwantri Nagar Chowki police also reached the spot and shifted the body to the hospital for post-mortem. Police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused on the basis of CCTVs installed around the spot. Garha police have registered a case against the unknown truck driver and started investigation.