Bhopal: Kamal Nath quits as Congress Legislature Party leader in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday and the party high command has accepted his resignation. He is a former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and a former union minister who is now the state party president. The decision comes in view of the party's "one person, one post" policy.

Party chief Sonia Gandhi has appointed Govind Singh as the new CLP leader. Singh is an MLA from Lahar in Bhind district. In a communication addressed to Nath on Thursday, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K C Venugopal said, "The Congress president has accepted your resignation from the post of Leader, Congress Legislature Party (CLP), Madhya Pradesh with immediate effect." Nath will continue as the state unit chief of Madhya Pradesh, where assembly polls are due in 2023.