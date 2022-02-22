Gwalior: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is in Gwalior on a two-day visit to attend several government programmes. While talking to the media, Scindia lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the government was working to develop Gwalior.

Asked about Rajya Sabha MP and former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh, he said, "I have stopped commenting on Digvijay Singh for the last 15-20 years. In fact, the public has also stopped commenting on Digvijay Singh". Earlier on February 16, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has written a letter to the Railway Minister to save the legacy of the world's longest and 100 years old Nerogej train by converting it into a heritage tourist train.