Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Energy Minister and MLA from Gwalior, Pradyuman Singh Tomar, has wound up his protest and started wearing slippers on the assurance of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on the completion of road works in his constituency. Tomar concluded his protest 66 days after he gave them up seeking road works.

Jyotiraditya Scindia was in Gwalior to participate in the Gaurav Diwas, a program organized in the memory of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Sindhu Vihar Colony on Sunday, where he made the minister wear slippers.

After the pledge of Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar, the district administration and corporation officials swung into action and the work of building 3 main roads started. Now their work is in the final stages. While talking to the media, Scindia said, "the Chief Minister (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) has given approval for the construction of roads and they will be soon completed and inaugurated."

Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted a photo of this incident and wrote, "on the completion of drinking water and sanitation work in his area, Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar wore slippers which he had abandoned as a vow in front of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan."

Pradyuman Singh was on inspection on October 20 when he found that roads in his constituency were in bad condition. When people complained to the minister about the condition of the roads, the minister relinquished his slippers, taking a vow to wear them only when the roads are well laid in his constituency.