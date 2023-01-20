Bhopal: Surmounting all odds, Sana Ali, the daughter of a bus driver is all set to become a scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). A native of the Madhya Pradesh region’s Vidisha district, Sana has been selected to work as an assistant technical engineer at the Satish Dhawan Space Center ISRO.

Undeterred by the limited resources, Sana studied hard to earn her place. The economic backwardness did not hold her back as her family stood with her in whatever way they could to get her educated. Now, she will be working at one of the most prestigious space agencies.

Her father, Sayed Sajid Ali, had to take loans to manage the finances and Sana’s mother mortgaged her jewelry to fund Sana's education and help Sana continue her studies. Although Sana's parents were pressurised by their relatives to get her married, her parents pushed themselves extra hard after they saw the conviction for education in Sana.

Talking to the media, Sana Ali said, "I belong to a middle-class family. I have been appointed at Satish Dhawan Space Center, ISRO for the post of assistant technical engineer. I want to send a message to all women that pursue their education no matter what."

Put in all your efforts to achieve the goal you have set for yourself. You need to work hard setting aside all the failures and not keep working until you realise your dream. Financial obstacles can never stop you from realising your dreams, Sana said, sharing her wisdom.

My father had to work extra hours and take loans to provide me with education despite being pressurised by relatives to get me married off. My relatives often told my parents why are they wasting money on my education because I will have to leave them one day, she said.

But he didn't budge. He also let me work hard and I did. I achieved my goal. I paid off the loan my father took for education from the earnings I made by teaching at a private college. And now, I am happy that I have finally fulfilled my parent's dream to serve the nation, Sana said.

Sana's father Sayed Sajid Ali said, "I am a bus driver at SATI polytechnic college. I worked hard to get my daughter educated. I always told my daughter that she had to study hard and achieve her goals. We continued her education despite all economic challenges."

I took loans and worked extra hours, and her mother mortgaged her gold jewelry, but our daughter also gave in all her efforts in her studies and reached this stage. We are extremely happy and proud, Ali said. Sana is proof that hard work will pay even in unfavourable economic conditions.