Indore: The staff of Indore airport faced the wrath of Jaya Bachchan as they started clicking the pictures of the veteran actress and Megastar Amitabh Bachchan soon after their arrival. Apart from star couple, industrialist Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani and other celebrities also reached Indore on Tuesday to inaugurate the Ambani Group's Kokilaben Hospital.

On reaching the airport, the Reliance Group officials accorded a warm welcome to Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan during which the staff at the airport started taking photographs of the star couple. Infuriated over the behaviour of the staff, Jaya Bachchan expressed her displeasure and said, "Such staff should be fired." Soon after Big B and Jaya Bachchan went to the hotel at Nipania.

This is not the first incident where airport officials attracted the ire of stars. Earlier, there have been several incidents of taking photos even after the VIP's refusal. Meanwhile, today's incident has become a topic of discussion on social media. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will attend the programme virtually for the inauguration and dedication of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital has now been established in Indore as well to make health services accessible to people in central India.