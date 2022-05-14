Jabalpur: A bittersweet story of reunion, albeit with a legal rebuke, has emerged out of Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur where an elderly father and his son have finally united days after the former was forced to leave the house by the son and his wife. The son even washed his father's feet as a form of atonement for his actions. The incident took place in Jabalpur's Sihora area after the matter came to the notice of Sub Divisional Magistrate Ashish Pandeya.

As per information, Anand Giri, the father in question, was expelled from his residence by his son and daughter-in-law back in April. Gir, subsequently reported the incident to the SDM, adding that the house was owned by himself. "As per regulation, we served a notice to his son and summoned him. Both were counseled separately for 15 to 20 minutes, and later together. They were encouraged to sort out their differences.

After they came upon an agreement, the son was requested to wash his father's feet keeping in mind religious tradition, which he did. Then they were sent back home together," Pandeya said regarding the matter.