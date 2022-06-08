Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): With three consecutive deaths in a family at Vijaynagar in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, scared neighbours deciding to stay away during the funeral compelled the sisters to carry their brother's body to the crematorium.

The awful incident came to the fore when three members of the same family - Aseem Diwan - his mother and one of his sister died within a span of few days. Diwan who was last to become a victim died on Monday night. Sources in the family said that the incident scared the neighbours so much that none turned up forcing the two sisters- Ekta and Namrata - the only members alive in the family- to carry the body to the crematorium.

"My brother worked in LIC and was not well for few days. On Monday night his health condition deteriorated suddenly and before we could call the doctor he died. This the third death in our family. The neighbours were scared that they refused to help us and we had to carry the body to perform the last rites," Ekta said.

However, the Garib Nawaz Committee- a organisation to help the poor people perform their last rites - came forward to help the sisters.

Interestingly enough police came when the sisters were performing their last rites and they had to produce the death certificate, only after which they were allowed to complete the ritual.