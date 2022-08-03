Jabalpur: A man who was arrested for raping a minor in 2020 and was released on bail, allegedly sexually assaulted the same girl with a knife in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district. The accused also allegedly threatened the girl to withdraw the case that she had filed against him.

On the complaint of the victim, the police registered a case of gang rape and started the search for the accused. The victim said that the incident, which involved the accused and his friend, occurred around a month ago. According to an official, the victim, who is now 19 years old, was raped by the same accused two years ago when she was a minor.

Patan police station in-charge Asif Iqbal said, "A young man named Vivek Patel was arrested in 2020 for raping a minor. Later, he was released on bail in 2021. The victim is currently 19-year-old and she has filed a complaint. The accused raped her at knifepoint with his friend a month ago. During this, his friend Ramu filmed the act and then threatened to make the video go public on social media if the previous complaint was not dropped."