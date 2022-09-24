Bhopal: In a shocking incident, three students at a government ITI College in Bhopal shot a video of a fellow girl student while changing clothes to blackmail her. Police registered a case and arrested one accused student while the other two are absconding. Ashoka Garden police station in-charge Alok Srivastava said that on September 17 the girl from Piplani police station area of ​​Bhopal pursuing a diploma from Government ITI of Ashoka Garden ITI, Govindpura, was changing clothes in the washroom after a cultural event on Vishwakarma Jayanti at the college when the accused students Rahul Yadav, Khushboo Thakur and Ayan shot a video.

After making the video, the accused showed the video to the student's friend and demanded Rs 7,000 from her failing which the video will be made viral on social media, Srivastava said. When her friend told this to the girl student, she was agitated and quit college. The student even left the house due to the video after which her family members filed a missing report at the Piplani police station.

Later, police traced the girl and on her disclosure registered a case under the sections of the IT Act. One of the accused students has been arrested while the search for the other two is on, police said. The video comes days after police said that the two youths from Himachal Pradesh arrested in the case related to the circulation of an “objectionable” video of a female student at the Chandigarh University had blackmailed her to shoot the videos.

The female student has also been arrested in the case. According to sources, the interrogation of the arrested accused Sunny Mehta and his friend Rankaj Vermar revealed that they had blackmailed the female student to make the videos. The row had triggered massive protests by the students at the university.