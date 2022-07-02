Indore: The Madhya Pradesh Police Inspector died by suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver in Indore on Friday. The inspector was identified as Hakam Singh Pawar and was posted in Bhopal. Police launched a probe into the incident after taking Pawar's mobile into their custody. Meanwhile, Pawar adopted son has written a letter to a senior police officer. He alleged his father was being blackmailed by people, including a woman ASI. Thereafter, police inquired about the case from a honey trap angle, too. The deceased's first wife alleged that the woman ASI took Rs 50 lakh by blackmailing her ex-husband.

"Police seized the Inspector's mobile and scanned its call details to know whether he was facing a threat or having any other problems. Why he was under stress and what forced him to take the extreme step. We would send the mobile to the forensic team for further probe. Besides it, we are probing on property angle. Then we would know about how much money he was earning. As far as suicide is concerned, it depends upon the situation. Why and who created such pressure, which led him to resort to the extreme," said Harinarayanchari Mishra, Police Commissioner, Indore.

The adopted son and Pawar's first wife levelled serious allegations about blackmailing. First wife Leelavati alias Vandana and son Mukesh alleged blackmailers blackmailed him for Rs 50 lakh through the honey trap. She wrote a letter to Gwaltoli Police Station in-charge of Indore district. She alleged woman ASI was threatening him for the last four years. Whenever he returns home the ASI used to call him over the phone. A few days ago, Pawar had been to his parental village Tarana. There he had told Mukesh (foster son) about the ASI and her brother blackmailing him. The duo has made his life very difficult. Vandana, too, has named woman ASI in her letter to the police. Recently Pawar had reportedly gave Rs 5 lakh to the ASI after collecting money from his family members.