Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A farmer from Bhopal has produced purple coloured potatoes rich in antioxidants and nutrients. The new variety of potato carries less starch and its consumption may be healthy for hypertensive and diabetic patients, though no research has specified the same so far.

Misri Lal Rajput, a farmer of Khajuri Kalan locality in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, purchased seeds of the new variety of potatoes from Central Potato Research Institute Shimla. The name of the new species is Khufri Neelkanth. The climatic condition for the cultivation of Khufri Neelkanth is favourable in the plains of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

"I had sown seeds of Khufri Neelkanth variety of potatoes on two acres of land and am now planning to cultivate on 10 acres. The new species of potatoes is rich in antioxidants. Besides, Khufri potatoes fetch more money as they are sold at around Rs 25-30 per kilo," said Misri Lal.

Deputy Director of MP Horticulture Department, BS Kushwaha, said, "I was informed about the production of this new variety of potatoes. We will examine this new species of potato and try to bring more such in markets." Earlier, Misri Lal had produced red color eggplant on his farmland which fetched him Rs 800 per kilo. The consumption of this red color brinjal was claimed to be healthy for patients suffering from high blood pressure, diabetes and cholesterol.