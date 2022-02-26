Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore's Shruti Nagar has topped the Company Secretary (CS) professional 20201 exams, the results of which were announced on Friday. Nagar, who is a B Com student at Clock Market Girls Commerce College cleared the exam in her first attempt.

The examination was conducted in December and the results were declared on February 25. Hari Haran secured the second rank while the third rank is shared by Jyoti Ashok Kumar Sah, Khushi Sanjay Mehta and Jay Jitendra Mehta.

Shruti Nagar

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Nagar said that she started preparing four months before the exams. "I started preparing four months before the exams. I would study for 10-11 hours a day and would give equal time to all the subjects," Nagar said adding that she is now focused on training and will decide about the future course of action only after the training gets over.

Thanking her family for the support, Nagar said that she owes her success to her elder brother. "I achieved this feat because of my elder brother, who always guided and supported me. My parents have also been very supportive, " Nagar said.

Nagar's father work in a private company while her mother is a professor at Dr Ratna Nagar College.