Indore: A 45-year-old-man suffered burns after he allegedly set himself on fire on Monday night following a land dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. The incident took place in Simrol police limits following a scuffle.

It is also alleged that the manhandling and improper behaviour by police who came to pacify both the groups escalated the situation. Police identified the injured as Bhavar Singh. He is said to have suffered 41 per cent burns. He is being treated in a hospital for the burns and is said to be critical.

Indore rural Superintendent of Police Bhagwat Singh Birde said there was a dispute between the two communities over land. "Our team went to the spot and tried to pacify both the groups," he said. As the police were trying to deescalate the situation, Bhavar Singh had set himself on fire, he added.