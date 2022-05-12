Indore: One among Indore's many different types of culinary delicacies ranging from 'paan' which the customer is directly fed all the way to its famous chaats, the newest addition is the 'flying Dahi vada' - a snack with a twist. The shop, 'Joshi's Dahi Vada', located in Indore's Bada Sarafa area, has in its own right grabbed attention within the city's food lovers' circles as well as outside.

The shop was established by Ram Chandra Joshi, with the establishment currently being held at the helm by third-generation owner Om Prakash Joshi. The latter is the one who puts the 'flying' in the flying Dahi vada, as he flings a container full of Dahi Vadas in the air, and catches it with the other hand without dropping a single piece. Joshi, as per information, has been using this method since 1977.

After the toss, the snack gets its garnish of five spices, before being served to the customer. The unique style, which has now become a signature of the shop, is widely popular in the city.

Also read: MP cop kills 6-yr-old boy for asking for money to buy food