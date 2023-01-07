Indore: The alleged case of a forged Guinness Book of World Records certificate has come to light from Madhya Pradesh's Indore. In a complaint to the Police Commissioner, Indore, an advocate from the city on Saturday claimed his name was used on a fake Guinness Book of World Records certificate provided to a Pune-based teacher for writing as many as 30 poems.

Interestingly, the complainant Santosh Shukla is himself the founder of a similar organisation, titled World Book of Records, which issues its own award to those registering to break an already existing record or want to get their feats recorded in a particular field. Speaking about the incident, Shukla noted that he was informed about the forgery through a Pune-based journalist.

"The journalist sent me a certificate via WhatsApp, which at the very first look turned out to be fake. It had my name as the presenter, and noted my designation as Supreme Court advocate, which is false. When I got hold of the recipient, he said he had received it from a website," Shukla noted.

"After I tried to probe it a bit, the website in question, www.theguinness.in, was shut down. I have, however, been able to track down the server details - it was hosted in Bengaluru" he added, noting also that he would be handing over said details to the cyber cell of Indore Police. Shukla also informed that he was going to file similar complaints to Pune and Bengaluru Police Commissioners. The recipient, Ratilal Ramchandra Bavel, is a teacher from Pune, who claimed to have applied to the fraudulent website after considering it to be true, Shukla said.