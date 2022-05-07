Indore: A tragic tale emerged on Saturday after flames engulfed a building in Swarn Bagh colony area of Madhya Pradesh's Indore late on Friday night, resulting in seven people being burnt alive. Ishwar and Neetu Sisodia, who had moved into the building due to ongoing construction work in their residence located on opposite side of the road, lost their lives after being unsuccessful in escaping the blazing structure.

Indore couple dead in building blaze days before moving into new home

The duo, who lived on the ground floor, perished after a high rate of smoke billowing out of the upper sections surrounded them. While trying to escape, they were initially blocked by burning vehicles and motorcycles, not being able to find a way to the stairs.

Speaking about the incident, Vir Singh Chouhan, brother of Ishwar Sisodia, noted that the couple was waiting for the construction work to create an upper story in their original residence to be completed before moving inside, due to which they had rented the flat in the unfateful building.

"It was around 3:30 am last night when the fire started. The fire trucks did not arrive on time. Their (the couple) wish was to start a new life in their own home. The construction work was almost finished. None of us thought it would come to this" Chouhan stated.

The distraught father of Sisodia stated that both eventually fell unconscious, while rest of their family members waited outside with bated breath. He added that they were rushed to the hospital after the fire brigade succeeded in bringing the flames under control, but were declared dead on arrival. According to police sources, the fire started due to a short circuit in the electric meter.