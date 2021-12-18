Indore: Indore is a city known for its historicity, rich cultural heritage and also for being numero uno city in cleanliness and that too consecutively for five times.

Beggars of this modern town has a role to play in this achievement. Beggars have shown the way not only to other 'Indorians' but also to the people of other towns that they should love their town and keep it clean by not only obeying civic rules but also paying taxes to the authorities.

About a dozen beggars of Indore have visited Municipal Corporation Indore to pay their outstanding taxes.

From beggars to officials, everyone understood their responsibility towards the cleanliness of the city very well.

When the beggars of Babul Pura, Indore, were asked to deposit the garbage fee, they all took turns and deposited the fee by begging. Without any coercion, all the beggars voluntarily went to the office of the Municipal Corporation to pay tax and get receipts in return.

About a dozen beggars have deposited more than Rs 12,000 in the form of cleanliness tax and property tax in the municipal corporation, while the remaining people are also ready to deposit the fee.

Kamalabai Pastor paid ₹720, Devram Champat paid ₹3625, Sambhaji Gangaram Kabade paid ₹1840, Gangubai paid ₹1100, Rajaram paid ₹2950, ​​Ghanshyam Kanwar paid ₹5060, Basant Bhalerao paid ₹5240, Babulal Motiram paid ₹2400, Sudama Gaitonde has deposited ₹ 2880, Anjana Bhai has deposited ₹ 2770. These people deposited the arrears of property tax and waste management fee by reaching the municipal office themselves.

According to criteria of the Seven Star Ranking cleanliness survey, it is necessary, in Indore, to collect the 90 percent of revenue from the commercial areas of the city and 70 percent from the residential areas.

For 2020-21, the revenue collection target for sanitation fee set by the Municipal Corporation was Rs 45 crore. Already, Rs 36 crore has been collected by December 11, by which Indore is only Rs 9 crore away from the target.

Indore will be the only city where it is not lagging behind in paying the waste management fee which has helped in keeping the city clean.

