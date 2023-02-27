Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Indian cricketer Axar Patel visited Baba Mahakal in Mahakaleshwar in Madhya Pradeshe's Ujjain with his wife Meha Patel. The couple paid their obeisance to Lord Shiva in the famous Shiva temple and attended the 'Bhasma Aarti' at 3 am on Monday.

The couple then entered the sanctum sanatorium to worship Baba Mahakaal. The couple sought the blessings of Baba Mahakaal with the guidance of the temple priest. After attending the 'Bhasma Aarti', Axar Patel along with his wife Meha performed a 'jal abhishek' on the Shivling.

The couple followed all rituals at the temple. The temple priest Guru Babloo guided the couple in performing the 'jal abhishek'. In a video, the Patel couple was seen paying their obeisance to Lord Shiva. They were also seen attending the morning aarti from the Nandi hall.

The priest also offered the couple garlands made of flowers which were offered to Baba Mahakaal as 'prasad'. Axar Patel had tied the knot with Meha in Gujarat's Vadodara on Jan. 26, 2023. The cricketer was part of the Indian squad in the India vs Australia Test Match in Delhi from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19.

Axar Patel made 74 in the first innings which helped India post 262 in response to Australia's 263 in the second test. He also took The all-rounder plays for the Indian cricket team in all formats of the game. He also plays for the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He made his T20 debut against Zimbabwe in 2015.

Earlier on Saturday, the newly married couple, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty made their visit to the Mahakaleshwar temple. The couple performed aarti at the temple and sought the blessings of the lord. The cricketer wished for the Indian cricket team to perform well in the coming years.