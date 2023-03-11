Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Reacting to fake news about her family and childhood, Madhya Pradesh cadre IAS batch from the 2007 batch Swati Meena posted on Facebook urging people to stop spreading fake news. Posted as the Secretary of the Women and Child Development Department, Swati Meena has slammed all the fake news that says that Swati was born into a poor family and that Swati's father did not even have enough money to feed her breakfast.

According to official sources, "The fake news of Swati's childhood spread like a wildfire. The false stories claimed that Swati faced a lot of struggle for preparing to clear the Union Public Service Commission examination (UPSE) and that her family lived in a poverty." Swati replied to these fake stories saying, "Even though all this looks very inspiring and motivational, but that is fake.

All such stories of me being born into a poor family and facing the struggle to make ends meet are fake. "I request those posting fake news about me to stop doing and I also appeal to people to stop spreading any such news without knowing actual facts." The fake stories even had Swati's photograph, which was taken from the social media account of IAS officer Neha Sharma of Uttar Pradesh cadre, sources added.

Also read: Gujarat IAS officer held hostage, thrashed during inspection of fisheries project; 3 held

Sources further said, "Swati Meena is a 2007 batch IAS officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre. She is a resident of Burja Ki Dhani village of Shrimadhopur tehsil of Sikar district of Rajasthan. Her father was an officer of the Rajasthan Administrative Service. Swati did her education at Sophia School and college in Ajmer.

Swati's mother wanted her to be a doctor, but Swati wanted to be an officer. She cleared her UPSE exam at the age of 22." Swati got married to Tejaswi Nayak, a 2009 batch IAS officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre. Tejaswi is currently posted as a Private Secretary (PS) to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar. Swati and Tejaswi met during the initial days of their job, sources added.