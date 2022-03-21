Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the controversy surrounding 'The Kashmir Files', Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang has written a letter to DoPT demanding action against IAS officer Niyaz Khan under civil services code violation for his tweet. Khan in his tweet had urged the filmmakers to make a film on the "killings of Muslims". Sarang said Niyaz Khan is talking about "firqaparasti" (sectarianism) and that he would write a letter against the officer to the Personnel Department.

"He has no right. The way he has started issuing statements and started a Twitter war, this is against the service rules," Sarang said. "He (Khan) is holding an administrative post. He should have known his boundaries. This is against the service rule. I will write a letter against Khan to the Personnel Department," the minister said. He said a case of misconduct should be taken up against the IAS officer and he should be removed from his post.

Earlier, taking to Twitter, the officer, Niyaz Khan, who is deputy secretary with MP Public Works Department, said, "Kashmir File shows the pain of Brahmins. They should be allowed to live safely in Kashmir with all honor. The producer must also make a movie to show the killings of a large number of Muslims across several states. Muslims are not insects but human beings and citizens of the country."

The 50-year-old officer also said that he was planning to write a book to show the "massacre of Muslims" so that a movie like 'The Kashmir Files' could be produced by someone to bring the "pain and suffering of minorities" before Indians.

Khan also appealed to the film producer to transfer all earnings to the Brahmin children's education and construction of homes for them in Kashmir. "Income of Kashmir Files reached Rs 150 crores. Great. People have given a lot of respect for Kashmiri Brahmins' feelings. I would respect the film producer if he transfers all earnings to the Brahmin children's education and construction of homes for them in Kashmir. It will be a great charity, " he had tweeted.

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, 'The Kashmir Files' depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists. The film, which was released on March 11, has sparked a debate among political parties. Several BJP-ruled states, including Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, have exempted the film from entertainment tax.