Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has taken cognisance of the death of Uddha Ahirwar, a 50-year-old man who was assaulted by the family of a girl after his son eloped with her. The commission has sought a detailed report within 15 days from the Chhatarpur Superintendent of Police over the death of the person.

Rajeev Kumar Tandon, a member of the Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission issued notices to the responsible officials seeking answers from them regarding this incident. The family of the victim alleged that police didn’t take any action and it was only after the intervention commission police had arrested the accused in this case.

The incident took place in Panchampur village of Chhatarpur district in Madhya Pradesh on March 4. According to sources, Ahirwar's son worked as a labourer in Rajasthan. He fell in love with a local girl who also worked as a labourer there, and the duo eloped together. After the elopement, the girl's family called Ahirwar to their house and asked him to find their daughter. When he expressed his inability to find the couple, the accused tied him to a tree and kept beating him for two days.

Ahirwar's wife Savitri alleged that the accused beat her husband for two days, and when he was finally freed, they followed them to their house. She went to the forest to attend nature's call, and when she came back, she saw her husband hanging. She alleged that the girl's family members had killed her husband and hanged him.

Interestingly enough, the police were not aware of the incident until a video of the incident surfaced on social media platforms. The police have registered a case against six accused under sections 306 and 341.