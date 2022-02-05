Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A person was killed after he got stuck in the silencer of a car and was dragged for over two kilometres in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district on late Thursday night. The incident took place after a speeding vehicle hit the deceased man after which he got stuck in the silencer of the vehicle. Reportedly, the driver of the vehicle was in an intoxicated state.

According to locals, the vehicle which was coming from Ramnagar area knocked over the man at Mata Chowk. The impact of the collision was such that the man got stuck under the silencer of the car and was dragged for nearly 2 kilometres, till the Gurugovind Singh Stadium. Passersby on seeing the man stuck under the car, tried to stop the driver, however, it was of no use as the car was moving at a high speed. The car also rammed into a bike on the way.

Later, though some of the bikers overtook the car and managed to stop it, the person stuck under the vehicle had passed away by then.

Khandwa SHO Baljit Singh Bisen who reached the spot, on being informed about the incident, said that the driver of the car was apprehended. During the interrogation, the driver revealed that he was unaware of the person having got stuck under the silencer of the car. Meanwhile, the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

