Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): World's first private and world-class railway station - Habibganj railway station in Bhopal - has been renamed in response to the proposal by the Madhya Pradesh government. The railway station will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi on November 15, which has also been recently declared as the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Din' by the Central government.

The BJP leaders in Bhopal had been keen on changing the name of the Habibganj railway station and took special efforts for it since PM Modi's visit to Bhopal was scheduled. The Madhya Pradesh government had appealed to the Centre to change the station's name before PM's arrival in Bhopal. It had proposed the station be named after the tribal Gond queen of Bhopal - Rani Kamlapati. The proposal has been accepted and the station would now be known as Rani Kamlapati railway station.

Who was Queen Kamlapati?

Back in the 16th century, Bhopal was under the reign of the Gond rulers. It is said that Rani Kamlapati was married to Nizamshah, the son of Gond king Suraj Singh. As the ruling king of Gond, Nizamshah married 7 women in his lifetime. Queen Kamlapati is said to be the most beautiful, and consequently, Nizamshah's most favourite among his seven wives. She is also believed to be a brave queen who put up a strong fight against her enemies all her life. Owing to her glorious past and importance in the history of Bhopal, the Centre has changed the name.

The history of the name 'Habibganj'

The previous name of this station was given after Habib Miya, who was the owner and donator of the land where the station presently stands. Until 1979, the place was known as Shahpur. But later when it was donated in goodwill by Habib Miya, it came to be known as Habibganj Railway Station. Habibganj also derives its latter part from the present day MP Nagar, which was known as 'ganj' during the olden days.