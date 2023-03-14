Gwalior: In a bizarre twist of events, a man at Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh has been ordered by a family court to spend an equal amount of time with both of his wives. The Gwalior family court has asked the man to spend three days of a week with one wife and another three days with another wife. The court also said that the man can spend one day with a wife of his choice.

According to reports, the man, who works as an engineer for a multinational company in Haryana, got married to his first wife in 2018. But when the Covid lockdown hit in 2020, he left his wife with his mother in Gwalior and returned to Haryana. And that's when things took a turn for the worse.

While living in Haryana, the man got into a relationship with one of his colleague and ended up marrying her. Meanwhile, his first wife, who had been left in Gwalior, became suspicious and went to Haryana to investigate. To her surprise she found her husband living with another woman!

The things turned ugly and the man's first wife ended up filing a complaint in court demanding alimony. But the counsellor on the case, Harish Dewan, had a different idea.

Instead of awarding alimony, Dewan suggested that the man should buy two flats for his two wives and split his time between them equally. And so it was decided that the man would spend three days of the week with his first wife, three days with his second wife, and have Sundays free to choose which wife he wanted to spend time with.

“Based on the settlement, the man has bought a flat for each of his wives and has agreed to stay with both the women”, Dewan said.