Gwalior: Two persons were arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Friday after killing a youth who refused to pay after purchasing chewing tobacco. The incident took place in Kempu police station area of the city on Friday, when the deceased, identified as one Matka alias Subhash Shakya, went to a paan shop to buy the item.

A subsequent dispute broke out between Shakya and the shopkeeper when the former refused to pay for the tobacco, locals said. Subhas tried fleeing with the item but was chased and caught by the accused - the duo of shop owner Karan Yadav and his son Sachin Yadav, they further stated.

A bout of furious thrashing led to the death of Shakya, with the cops booking the accused for the same later on. "The accused father and son have been arrested in this case. The main reason the dispute between the two parties is understood to be frequent borrowing by the victim" CSP Vija Bhadoria said.