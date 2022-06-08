Ahmedabad(Gujarat): Ahead of the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, the Congress is likely to replace its Gujarat state in-charge Raghu Sharma. Dozens of Congress leaders had quit the party after Sharma took over as the new in-charge. According to the party sources, the Congress High Command is unhappy with Sharma, and is therefore likely to appoint Mukul Wasnik as a senior observer for the state. The official announcement is likely to be made in the next few days, after the Rajya Sabha elections.

Raghu Sharma's performance is being seriously observed by the Congress High Command after Hardik Patel's exit which has forced the party to think along the lines of removing him. Several other leaders have also had a rift with the Congress in-charge of Gujarat in recent days and have left the party. During Raghu Sharma's term, veteran Congress stalwarts had also quit the party.

Hardik Patel, Jayaraj Singh Parmar, Keval Joshiyara, Kailas Gadhvi, Dalpat Vasava, Indranil Rajyaguru, Vashram Sagthia, Dinesh Sharma, Shweta Brahmbhatt, and Manilal Vaghela, all have quit the party once Raghu Sharma took over. This is being seriously observed by the Congress High Command. Because, since 2012, over 60 top Congress leaders in Gujarat have defected to the BJP. MLAs, MPs, and office bearers from the Congress party have also joined the BJP.