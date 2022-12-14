Satna (MP): A tribal woman struggling with hunger and penury was abducted and gang-raped for 12 days straight in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district, police said on Wednesday.

The tribal woman was gang-raped after being taken hostage in the guise of offering her bread at a dhaba. Around 12 days ago, the victim, a resident of Maihar, arrived at Kanchan Dhaba located on NH 30 in Nadan Dehat police station area of the district.

Thirsty, she sought some water from those working in the Dhaba. The accused -- Dhaba owner Rajendra Patel, cook Lallu Yadav and waiter Sunny Saket --allegedly took her inside on the pretext of giving her some bread. They, however, tied her in a room and gang-raped her for the next 12 days.

On Tuesday morning, the victim somehow managed to escape from the dhaba and reached the nearest police where she narrated her ordeal to the cops. Following her complaint, the police immediately swung into action and arrested all three accused.

"The victim is from Maihar. She was on the way for some work when she stopped at the Dhaba to have a glass of water. Sunny Saket, one of the employees at the Dhaba, held her captive for 10 to 12 days during which she was gang-raped. The Dhaba owner Rajendra Patel and cook Lallu Yadav also took turns (raping her). A case has been registered against the accused under sections 376 and 342 of IPC. They have been produced in court and sent to jail," PC Kol, Town Inspector Satna told ETV Bharat.