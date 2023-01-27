Shahdol (MP): Four youths on Thursday, suffocated to death after they sneaked into a closed coal mine to steal metals inside the Dhanpuri police station area of the district. The police were informed by a friend of the deceased who stood outside to keep vigil.

The police identified the four deceased as Hazari Kol (30) resident of Dafai No. 4, Kapil Vishwakarma (21) resident of Ward number 19, Raj Mahato (20) resident of Ward number 16 and Rahul Kol (23) resident of Ward number 16.

SP Kumar Prateek said, "Dhanpuri underground mine (Dhanpuri UG Mines) under Sohagpur Eastern Coalfield Limited SECL area was closed about six years ago and on Thursday, five youths came to steal the metals in the mine. While one of them stood at the entry and four of them entered the mine. When the four youths did not come out after a long time, their friend on vigil feared something untoward have taken place and informed the police."

The SP said, "We received the information at 12 am, and my team rushed to the spot and after a four-hour-long operation, the dead bodies were recovered and were sent to Medical College Shahdol for postmortem. The police are interrogating the youth who was on the vigil and also questioned SECL management."

Police sources said that tt is suspected that the four youths died of suffocation and the reason for their death will be ascertained after their autopsy reports are out. The police have launched a probe into the matter and instructions have been given to constitute an SIT to investigate the case.