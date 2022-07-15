Gwalior: Four people on Friday were arrested for the alleged forced marriage of an 11-year-old girl to a 21-year-old man in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. The four accused included the groom, the girl's parents, and a middleman. A case was subsequently registered against the group under provisions of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 as well as POCSO and other relevant sections.

The girl, a resident of Chinnor area of Gwalior, is learned to be unaccepting of the marriage, yet was forced to participate by his mother and step-father. The police were informed about the ceremony by the girl's brother, who was against the marriage. "SHO Chinnor had received inputs that the girl, a resident of Raipur village, was forced to get married to a 21-year-old man by her mother and stepfather. She was opposed to this marriage, in addition to the fact that it was illegal due to her age.

The Chinnor police have subsequently arrested the girl's parents, the groom, and the middleman. A case has been registered under provisions of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act," Gwalior SP Amit Sanghi said. The bride-groom duo, the parents and the middleman all were located by the police at a farm in Girgaon area of the city, where the arrests were carried out.