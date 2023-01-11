Bhopal: Five members of a family tried to kill themselves and are currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Bhopal, police said on Wednesday. All the family members including a man, his wife, and their three children were admitted to Gandhi Medical College in Bhopal in critical condition. The district administration team reached the hospital as soon as they received the information. Khajuri police are investigating the matter.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that the suicide attempt was made due to debt. "During the initial investigation, it was revealed that Kishore Jatav, a resident of Bairagarh Kalan village, who is a contractor, had borrowed money from different people but could not return them in due time. Fed up with such circumstances, the entire family decided to die by suicide," said police.

They further revealed that the exact reason behind the family's extreme step will only be known after their statement is recorded. Police sources said that the investigators are also questioning the neighbors of the concerned family to get further details about the incident. According to the investigators the mobile phones of the family members are also being examined with a special focus on the call lists to know whom they contacted before attempting suicide. They also said that the case is being investigated from all angles.

Also read: Family of 3 die by suicide at Gujarat's Vadodara due to debt

Police station in-charge Sandhya Mishra said, "Information was received from Gandhi Medical College on Wednesday morning that Kishore, his wife, their two daughters, and a son have tried to kill themselves. Everyone's condition is critical." "The reason the whole family has taken this suicidal step will be known only after their statement. Efforts are being made to get information from the neighbours as well," she said.