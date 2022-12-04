Ratlam: As many as five people were killed and many others were said to be injured as a truck rammed into the people standing on the roadside in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam on Sunday. The accident was reported around 6 pm. On being informed, Collector Narendra Kumar Suryavanshi and SP Abhishek Tiwari rushed to the spot.

Collector Narendra Kumar Suryavanshi said, "The tyre of the truck going from Indore to Ratlam suddenly burst and the truck became uncontrollable and rammed into the people waiting for the bus on the roadside. All the injured and dead have been shifted to the district hospital. The injured are undergoing treatment at the district hospital." Suryavanshi expressed grief over the accident. "The administration is with the kith and kin of the injured and the deceased and we are ready to provide all possible help," he added.