Muraina: A massive fire gutted four bogies of Durg Express halted at Hetampur railway station near Morena in Madhya Pradesh on Friday. The express was running from Delhi to Chhattisgarh on Friday.

Firefighters have reached the spot to douse the fire, no casualties have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

According to initial reports, sudden fire erupted in the four bogies and led to huge smoke inside it.