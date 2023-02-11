Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ten fire tenders rushed to the spot after a massive fire broke out in a fibre factory in the SR Compound in the Lasudia area of the city. The fire is spreading rapidly and it is feared that flames will engulf the nearby factories causing huge damage to the property.

The incident took place on Saturday morning when people in the locality heard a loud sound of an explosion from inside the factory. There was huge blaze and people started scurrying for safety. Ten fire tenders reached the spot and are trying to douse the flames. This fire has now started to engulf the nearby factories. The cause of the fire is not known yet".

However, the local people got furious over the late arrival of the fire tenders. "We informed the fire brigade one hour before. We were really scared. A lot of things could have been saved if the fire tenders came in time. This lackadaisical attitude and allowed the fire to grow big," a local resident said.

The area comes under the Lasudia police station. Police teams along with the fire brigade and the municipal corporation staff reached the spot to inspect the situation. Initially it was reported that more than 70 labourers were stuck inside the factory but finally the fire fighters were successful in taking them out successfully.

Also read : Rishikesh: Major fire at GAIL's Nepali warehouse; building burnt to ashes, no casualties

Official sources further said, "The fire has started engulfing nearby factories, including a chocolate factory and a plywood godown. Ten fire engines and 25 tankers reached the spot." The fire officials said, "no casualties had been reported yet and the reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained."

"Continuous blasts are being heard from inside due to some inflammable material in the factory. The factory manufactures fibre here." The management of the factory said, "all the workers have been rescued safely, " a factory official said.