Gwalior: An FIR was registered in Gwalior's Kampu police station on Tuesday over missing oxygen cylinders in Jayarogya hospital during the second wave of COVID in April-May, 2021.

The complaint, launched by hospital administration months after the incident, has raised questions of theft, as taking into account both first and second wave, a total of 370 oxygen cylinders were stolen from the hospital, as per information.

It is learnt that during the second wave, several institutions as well as people in the city donated cylinders to the hospital

The hospital management too has launched their complaint on the basis of theft.

Minister Tulsi Silawat has given strict instructions to the district administration as well as the manager of the Jayarogya hospital to carry out a thorough investigation and punish the culprits.

Also read: Madhya Pradesh govt offices soon to have 'Didi Cafes' run by women self help groups