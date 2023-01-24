Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A family that lost a son in a bike accident due to lack of a helmet 13 days ago, on Tuesday distributed helmets among their motorcyclist friends to prevent loss of lives in such accidents. Chandrashekhar Mehar (21), lost his life after he met with a bike accident on the night of January 9 near Mata Mandir in Narmadapuram of Madhya Pradesh. He was grievously injured in the accident and died at the hospital while undergoing treatment.

As they still continue to grieve the death of their young child, the Mehar family took a social initiative to save the life of someone else's son or daughter on the 13th-day ritual of their son Chandrashekhar. On the occasion, the Meher family distributed helmets to his friends and said that no other family should bear such sorrow.

The family further appealed to people to follow traffic rules, wear helmets and drive carefully, especially while riding a two-wheeler. The Mehar family said that their son might be with them had he followed the rules and wore a helmet, which might have saved his life. “The cause of death in the accident was head injury. If the deceased had worn a helmet, he might have been alive today, the family said. The entire family is in grief and shock due to their son's death. The father of the deceased said that a life has been lost in their house and they want others to learn from this incident.

“Wear a helmet while driving a two wheeler so that no such incident happens,” he said. His son's age was 21 years and in a symbolic gesture, he distributed 21 helmets on the 13th day ritual of his son. Traffic Deputy Superintendent of Police Santosh Mishra was also present on the occasion and welcomed the meaningful initiative being taken by the family. The name of the deceased was written on the helmets distributed by the Deputy Superintendent of Traffic, so that the youth wearing the helmet could remember their friend.