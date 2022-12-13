Ujjain: An essay writing competition organised by Paigam-e-Insaniyat Society on 'Hazrat Mohammad' was called-off following the orders issued by Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday after a Hindu outfit objected to the essay competition. In the contest, only Non-Muslim communities were allowed to participate, which caused objection from the Hindu outfit. As Bajrang Dal get to know about this competition they complained to Ujjain's SP Satyendra Shukla. After this, the SP called the organising member of the essay competition and with mutual understanding competition was called off.

However, defending their move of not allowing Muslim communities to participate Syed Nasir Ali Naqvi of Paigam-e-Insaniyat Society, said, "Muslims were not given entry because they already know Hazrat Muhammad and if they have participated then they would have won the competition." On the other hand District Coordinator of Ujjain Bajrang Dal Pintu Kaushal alleged that "the essay competition was being organised only for non-Muslims to disrupt the communal harmony of the Ujjain city."