Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took on the Congress saying that during its rule in the state the English language was coerced upon students. This led to students dropping out since they were unable to understand the language, he claimed. The MP Chief Minister was speaking at Katni. He also boasted that Madhya Pradesh is the first state in the country where engineering and medical courses will be taught to students in Hindi.

Earlier in October Union Home Minister Amit Shah released textbooks for three subjects in Hindi for MBBS students as part of an ambitious project of the Madhya Pradesh government to impart medical education in the Hindi language. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the initiative saying that students will now be able to study in their own language. "This launch in the field of medical education is going to bring a big positive change in the country. With this, while lakhs of students will be able to study in their own language, many doors of opportunities will also open for them," he had tweeted.

In November, Uttarakhand followed the footsteps of Madhya Pradesh; medical courses will be taught in Hindi along with English from the next academic session in the state. The BJP government has been pushing for education in the mother tongue for all students. The National Education Policy released in 2020 highlights this policy initiative that will be implemented gradually in many of the states, especially those ruled by the BJP.