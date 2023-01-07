Katni (Madhya Pradesh): Katni District Collector Avi Prasad has issued a notice to the Educational Service Committee of Anganwadi schools seeking a response due to the poor quality of pulses and vegetables in the mid-day meal. The notice was issued after the Collector went for an inspection on Thursday without informing the school authorities.

On the day of the inspection, the Collector had lunch with the children at Government Primary School in Katni. While having the meal, he found that the pulses were thin and the vegetables were of poor quality. Expressing his displeasure over the quality of the food served to the children, he issued a notice to the Educational Service Committee and sought a response.